Man accidentally shoots himself in Atlanta

Police say more than $25,000 worth of damage was caused to an Alabama church.More >
Police say they're searching for a man accused of rape in Troup County. Richard Hall is accused of rape and aggravated sodomy.More >
Nathaniel Davonte Lopez is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony battery.More >
Gary Freedman, 73, was sentenced by a judge to 40 years with eight years to serve in the state prison system.More >
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
When it comes to dealing with traffic, people have an idea of when it's worse for them.More >
Fans across the world are remembering global musical icon Prince, who would've turned 58 years-old Wednesday.More >
An airline passenger was bitten repeatedly in the face by a dog that was allowed on the plane to provide emotional support to another passenger.More >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at a law enforcement forum in Atlanta Tuesday.More >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
