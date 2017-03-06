Man accused of threats to congressman's staff denied bond

A judge says an Atlanta man accused of threatening the staff of U.S. Rep. John Lewis must undergo a mental health evaluation before the judge will consider releasing him from custody.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman denied bail Monday for 42-year-old Dante Antoine Rosser. He scheduled another hearing for March 23.

Court records say the Democratic congressman's Atlanta-based staff members expressed "grave concerns" for their safety after Rosser visited their office and also made repeated phone calls.

The FBI says Rosser made 46 calls over two days last month and demanded the congressman's staff seek "financial reparations" for his family.

The criminal complaint says Rosser threatened to "splatter their heads all over the ground."

He's charged with threatening to assault a federal official.

Rosser's public defender Nicole Kaplan declined to comment.

