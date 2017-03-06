Man charged with rape in Hall County - CBS46 News

Man charged with rape in Hall County

By WGCL Digital Team
HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say they have arrested and charged a man with rape in Hall County.

Lewis Halle, 52, is accused of raping a woman in the 400 block of C Rogers Road, according to a spokesperson with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Police say after an investigation, Halle was arrested without incident.

