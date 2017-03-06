Trump offers Planned Parenthood funds if it halts abortions

An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
A Pennsylvania man was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting six young sisters who had been 'gifted" to him by their parents.More >
A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is accusing her democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume."More >
Georgia law requires Georgia residents to show photo identification when voting in person.More >
An officer with the Lumpkin Police Department in Stewart County is in stable condition after being shot at a gas station Monday afternoon.More >
The race to fill Tom Price's vacant congressional seat in Georgia's 6th district has become the most expensive House race in American history, and the two candidates vying for the position have received national attention throughout this close race.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
A Democratic state representative has entered the 2018 Georgia governor's race.More >
