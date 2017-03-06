Georgia lawmakers pleased with getting measures passed inline with initial priorities

Not surprisingly, Republican leaders are giving themselves a pat on the back for getting measures passed that were in line with their priorities outlined at the beginning of this legislative session.

Georgia's legislative season isn't over, but a critical point has passed -- crossover day.

"We delivered on all six of those commitments to the citizens of our state," said Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.

And to the average Georgian?

"We're trying to help all Georgians enjoy a little more money, a little more food on the table, feel safer with their homes and their loved ones and earn a better education," said President Pro Tempore David Shafer."

From the "Protect Act" that redefines "domestic terrorism," to the "Fast Act," which attempts to help small businesses with red tape, to helping families with loved one who benefit from medical marijuana without overreaching, lawmakers say they're looking for solutions, not to create additional problems.

We also talked with Senate Democrats for this story. They tell us they're proud they got legislation passed that would provide education-related wraparound services and lead testing for schools.

They're also pleased neither anti-choice nor religious liberty bills passed the State Senate.

