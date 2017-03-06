Expect a wet, stormy afternoon drive on Tuesday

An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
A Pennsylvania man was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting six young sisters who had been 'gifted" to him by their parents.More >
A 9 year-old girl from metro Atlanta is on her way to stardom after blowing away the judges and wowing the crowd on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.More >
