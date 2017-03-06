Expect a wet, stormy afternoon drive on Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will return to Atlanta on Tuesday, primarily during your drive home from work.

When will it arrive?

You'll stay dry in metro Atlanta Tuesday morning. There could be a few spotty showers in the afternoon, but the more concentrated line of showers and storms will move into metro Atlanta from 5-7 p.m.

When will it end?

The heaviest rain will move out of metro Atlanta around 7 p.m. with light showers possible throughout the rest of Tuesday evening.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 58°. South wind from 5-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 58°. South wind from 5-15 mph. Noon

Mostly cloudy. 65°. South wind from 5-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 65°. South wind from 5-15 mph. 3 PM

Mostly cloudy. 70°. South wind from 5-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 70°. South wind from 5-15 mph. 5 PM

Showers and storms. 65°. South wind from 5-15 mph.



Showers and storms. 65°. South wind from 5-15 mph. 7 PM

Showers and storms. 61°. South wind from 5-10 mph.



Showers and storms. 61°. South wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 55°. South wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

6:39 p.m.

