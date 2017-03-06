Woman found dead in Forsyth County home after man seen with bloo - CBS46 News

Woman found dead in Forsyth County home after man seen with blood on shirt

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
SUWANEE, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a woman was found dead in a Forsyth County home on Monday evening.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the investigation started when authorities were called to the Wyndham Park subdivision around 6:45 p.m.

Police say they found "a suspicious male walking with what appeared to be blood on his shirt."

During the course of their investigation, police say they found the woman dead inside the man's house.

Police did not provide additional information on how the woman was killed or how the man was connected to the incident.

