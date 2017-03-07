Circus performers to visit school attended by child killed by dog

Logan Braatz, 6, was killed after being mauled by a dog as he walked to the bus stop in his neighborhood. Source: Family

Performers from a traveling circus said they'll visit the school of two children who were attacked by dogs in their neighborhood.

The Universoul Circus said their performers will visit the school attended by Logan Braatz and Syrai Sanders, both 6 years old, to raise the spirits of the children there.

Braatz died and Sanders was critically injured when they were attacked by dogs that police said were pit bulls as they made their way to the bus stop in January.

The group says Braatz teacher was possibly planning a field trip to the circus.

"However, once the incident occurred all field trips were canceled to focus on the mental wellness of the classmates of the fallen children," a press release from the circus says.

The circus will send a group of clowns to the school to surprise the children on March 8, and the kids, currently have no idea.

