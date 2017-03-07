Atlanta hoping to continue growth toward greener buildings

The city of Atlanta said buildings here lead the country as part of a national challenge to building owners to make structures a little more green.

Mayor Kasim Reed's office said the city leads the country with 111 million square feet of building space committed to reducing energy and water usage through the Atlanta Better Buildings Challenge.

The latest business to add their name to those buildings reducing energy and water usage is UPS. The company said they'll implement the guidelines in more than one million square feet of space.

The Atlanta Better Buildings Challenge has a goal to reduce energy and water consumption by at least 20 percent in participating buildings across Atlanta by the year 2020. To date, the City of Atlanta has already achieved its 20 percent water reduction goal, and has reduced its energy consumption portfolio by 17 percent.

UPS, which is headquartered in Atlanta, said they were focused on environmental sustainability as a goal already, so it made perfect sense for them to convert four of their properties across the city to meet the standards.

Tamara Barker, Chief Sustainability with UPS said, “UPS looks forward to working with this group as we do our part to reduce energy and water consumption in our four Atlanta buildings.”

Reed said, “We are excited that UPS is furthering its commitment to sustainability by joining the Atlanta Better Buildings Challenge, and we look forward to working with the company to build a cleaner, better future for our great city.”

