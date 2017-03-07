Griffin K9 officers get lifesaving doggy body armor

Four City of Griffin Police K-9s were gifted protective vests thanks to a non-profit organization. (SOURCE: City of Griffin Police)

Four K9 officers in Griffin will be a little safer as they do their jobs after they were given body vests by a non-profit group.

Argo, Jake, Aki and Yourie are all good boys and girls all received the vests thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Griffin Police said in a press release on Monday.

Vested Interest, based in Massachusetts provides bullet and stab protective vest to law enforcement K9s across the country. The cost of each vest ranges between about $1,800 and $2,200 and has a 5-year warranty.

