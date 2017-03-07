Reds claim Christian Walker off waivers from Braves

The Cincinnati Reds claimed first baseman Christian Walker off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Monday, bringing him to his third organization in two months.

Walker, 25, has spent most of his time in the minors. He appeared in 13 games for Baltimore from 2014-15, going 4 for 27 with a solo homer. The Braves claimed him off waivers last month.

To make space on their 40-man roster, the Reds designated reliever Jumbo Diaz for assignment. Diaz, 33, has pitched for the Reds each of the last three seasons. He went 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 45 games last year.

