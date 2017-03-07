PD: Area rap group part of plot to steal $4,000 in gift cards

Henry County Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Dollar General in Stockbridge, May 27.More >
A man accused of shooting at two officers and injuring one at a restaurant in College Park is now in police custody after being arrested Thursday morning.More >
Three men posing as police officers carjacked a man in Midtown Atlanta, stealing his luxury vehicle and several other items on Wednesday.More >
Police say more than $25,000 worth of damage was caused to an Alabama church.More >
Police say they're searching for a man accused of rape in Troup County. Richard Hall is accused of rape and aggravated sodomy.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
