PD: Area rap group part of plot to steal $4,000 in gift cards

Gwinnett County Police said they've identified three of four suspects who they said stole $4,000 in gift cards with the help of their friend, who was a clerk at the store.

Police said an anonymous tip helped them identify Evan Griffin, 22, Kelderick Jamal Giles, 23, and Jaden Darden, 21, three of four men seen in surveillance video stealing the cards from a Home Depot in Norcross.

Police said the men may be members of the hip hop group Cool Amerika.

In February, Police arrested the clerk who they said helped his friends steal $4,000 in gift cards a Norcross Home Depot in January. Police said the man, a cashier at a Home Depot in Norcross, had initially reported a robbery.

To report a tip and remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637).

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

