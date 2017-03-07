Morehouse board names interim replacement for John Wilson

Emergency crews have responded to a wreck involving a bus in Fulton County. The wreck occurred on Camp Creek Parkway and Merk Road.More >
A one-year-old who was found unresponsive at a home in northwest Atlanta has died.
An overturned cement truck is causing traffic delays in Alpharetta Thursday afternoon.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture tells CBS46 an inspector was sent to the gas station located on Senoia Road.
Several Fulton County homeowners are expected to attend a tax assessors meeting Thursday to complain about unusually high property appraisals.
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don't want it.
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.
