Morehouse board names interim replacement for John Wilson

Morehouse College has announced the person who will take over operations after President John Wilson leaves the school at the end of his contract, which the university's board did not renew.

William Taggart will handle day-to-day operations when Wilson leaves, according to a letter from Morehouse Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Davidson, who released a statement to the Morehouse community on Monday.

A report from HBCU Digest reported Wilson would step down sooner than expected, but when reached for comment, Morehouse disputed the report.

Dr. John Wilson is still President of Morehouse College and is going to be working throughout his contract and training the interim, according to a Morehouse College spokesperson. Any report otherwise is erroneous, according to a Morehouse College spokesperson. “We are in transition and making our transition plan,” says a spokesperson from Morehouse.

In the letter, Davidson acknowledges concerns raised by students and faculty to Wilson's ouster. Students told CBS46 they didn't feel their voices mattered in the process.

"You can't say 'we're going to make the decision for you' and you don't give me an option to voice my opinion," said Jeffrey Burgess, a junior, in January when the announcement was made.

Morehouse faculty also demanded an explanation. In a letter, they said they strongly object to the decision by the board of trustees. They said they will investigate the matter.

"It is important to note that leading up to the vote, the input of students faculty and others was taken into account," Davidson said of the board's process. "In fact, prior meetings leading up to our January session included students faculty and others to discuss the matter."

Wilson's tenure wasn't without controversy

We spoke to Wilson when the announcement of his departure was first made.

At the time, he said, "I regret that I have to leave now."

Wilson said he wasn't sure why his contract wasn't renewed, pointing to the fact that he'd raised more than $70 million during his time as president.

Some students say that fundraising was off of their backs. A petition to have him fired was circulated.

"Where that petition is concerned, there were fewer than 400 alumni and they weren't all alumni," Wilson said. "Fewer than 400 people signed that petition. We have 18,000 alumni."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.