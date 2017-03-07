Police: Homeowner fatally shoots would-be robber

Police say a man was shot in the hip in Atlanta Thursday. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.More >
Police say a man was shot in the hip in Atlanta Thursday. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.More >
When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered a young black male with a gunshot wound.More >
When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered a young black male with a gunshot wound.More >
Henry County Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Dollar General in Stockbridge, May 27.More >
Henry County Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Dollar General in Stockbridge, May 27.More >
A man accused of shooting at two officers and injuring one at a restaurant in College Park is now in police custody after being arrested Thursday morning.More >
A man accused of shooting at two officers and injuring one at a restaurant in College Park is now in police custody after being arrested Thursday morning.More >
Three men posing as police officers carjacked a man in Midtown Atlanta, stealing his luxury vehicle and several other items on Wednesday.More >
Three men posing as police officers carjacked a man in Midtown Atlanta, stealing his luxury vehicle and several other items on Wednesday.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.More >
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.More >
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >