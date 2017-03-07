Police: Homeowner fatally shoots would-be robber

Police are investigating after a would-be robber tried to break into his home in Riverdale.

The incident occurred at a home on Birch Circle, Tuesday morning.

According to officers, the homeowner was inside the home at the time of the attempted break-in and shot the male.

The male has been identified as 19-year-old John Dexter Williams. Once shot, Williams left the scene and was found by officers on a driveway in the area of Birch Walk Boulevard. He died from his injuries.

Patrick Kemp, 22, was also involved in the attempted break-in. Kemp was apprehended and is being detained at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with felony murder and burglary.

Kemp will next appear in court March 16.

Police say the homeowner will not face charges.

