Business total loss after fire in Lithonia

By WGCL Digital Team
LITHONIA, GA (CBS46) -

A building caught on fire in Lithonia early Tuesday morning and became a total loss, according to authorities.

The fire occurred at a two-story business in the 8000 block of Rockbridge Road.

There were no injuries in the fire and officials have not determined how it was caused.

