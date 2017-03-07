2 taken to hospital after Bartow County accident

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after an accident in Bartow County early Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the southbound lanes of I-75 at East Main Street.

Officials say the accident involved a FedEx truck, tractor-trailer and a car.

One person was flown to the hospital, while another person was taken by ambulance, according to authorities.

