Police: 2 escape without money after attempted robbery at Domino's in Mableton

Police say there was an attempted robbery at a Domino's Pizza in Mableton on Tuesday morning.

The attempted robbery occurred at the store in the 6200 block Mableton Parkway around 11 a.m.

Police say two men walked into the restaurant and demanded money. They eventually fled on foot without actually receiving any money, according to authorities.

One of the men was armed with a black handgun, according to authorities.

