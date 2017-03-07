Police: 2 escape without money after attempted robbery at Domino's in Mableton

We know the Georgia woman accused of leaking classified NSA information to an online news outlet will stay in prison until trial.More >
Police say a man was shot in the hip in Atlanta Thursday. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.More >
When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered a young black male with a gunshot wound.More >
Henry County Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Dollar General in Stockbridge, May 27.More >
A man accused of shooting at two officers and injuring one at a restaurant in College Park is now in police custody after being arrested Thursday morning.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta, Friday to meet with airmen, service member and their families at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. He will attend an event for Karen Handel Friday afternoon.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
The Fulton County Board of Elections has made a number of changes to where voters can cast their ballot in the special election set for June 20.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.More >
