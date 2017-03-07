The Atlanta City Studio will relocate in April

Mayor Reed recently announced the relocation of the Atlanta City Studio. The Studio is currently located in Ponce City Market and will move to Cascade Heights in April.

“We are excited to move the Atlanta City Studio to Cascade Heights and engage with residents in Southwest Atlanta,” said Mayor Reed. “The Atlanta City Studio at Ponce City Market has served as an invaluable tool for City of Atlanta planners to gather innovative ideas from local residents, visitors and design professionals. Relocating the studio allows residents in another quadrant to work directly with our city planners to make Atlanta the best possible place to live, work and play.”

The studio's doors opened in May 2016 and since then,it has been shaping the future of Atlanta's neighborhoods. It is comprised of rotating exhibits and urban design concepts. The space is used to host lectures, book talks, film series, open forums, urban art presentations and other neighborhood and design components.



“To promote high quality, sustainable and equitable growth and development in Atlanta, the people who live in the City must be a part of every planning aspect conducted by the Department of Planning and Community Development,” said Commissioner Tim Keane. “The City of Atlanta understands that community engagement and involvement is an integral part of shaping the future of Atlanta, and the Atlanta City Studio will continue to move around the city to ensure that every community can help guide us.”



As of now, the studio has been a primary venue for public participation on the Atlanta City Design Project. This was the first ever project envisioning what Atlanta should look like in the future.

