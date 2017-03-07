Accident blocks part of I-75 in Clayton County - CBS46 News

Accident blocks part of I-75 in Clayton County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

An accident blocked part of I-75 in Clayton County Tuesday evening.

The accident was on the northbound lanes of I-75 near Old Dixie.

The accident involved one truck and briefly blocked the right two lanes of the highway.

No additional information was provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46