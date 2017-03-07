Woman loses $20k in sweepstakes scam

A caller told Saranell DeChambeau, "You've just won more than a million dollars in a sweepstakes."

But the caller also said DeChambeau had to pay taxes and fees before receiving the big prize. The requested amounts were small at first, but got bigger until DeChambeau had been scammed out of $20,000.

That was when the scammer made a critical mistake.

Better Call Harry explains.

