Woman loses $20k in sweepstakes scam

Postal inspectors in Texas put a blue postal box under surveillance following some suspicious activity. When thieves started taking mail out of it, inspectors moved in.More >
Unless you're one of those people who books vacations months in advance, you may be searching right now for online deals for a summer trip. Better Call Harry has advice that could save you some money and a lot of stress.More >
Nykia Abbott's dream home has become a nightmare. It's not the house, but the ground the house is on.More >
The Better Business Bureau issued a warning this week for a Buford-based company named AmeriServ.More >
The Better Business Bureau reports a recent increase in job-related scams. One example is the work-from-home scam, where crooks get victims to do their dirty work. Better Call Harry profiles one woman who thought she was taking a legitimate reshipping job, but was actually assigned to move fraudulently purchased goods. The BBB has questions you should ask before taking a job: https://www.bbb.org/atlanta/news-events/news-releases/2017/05/bbbs-scam-tracker-sees-increase-in-employm...More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.More >
