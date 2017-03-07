Construction causing traffic congestion in Atlanta

Construction in Atlanta is impacting a lot of drivers.

"Especially along this street when they have a lot of lanes of traffic closed at one time, it's pretty frustrating," driver Clara Sparkman said.

CBS46 wanted to know who has the right to close off traffic or block it for construction work.

We did some research and found companies must submit a traffic study plan to the city of Atlanta. If approved the Public Works Department will issue permits for lane, sidewalk, and full street closures.

The city does not issue permits for flaggers at sites.

"If they are standing in the middle of the road I'm going to stop for them," driver Dalton Cole said.

Which is the safe thing to do.

Flaggers must be certified and are allowed to make brief stops of traffic at construction sites. However actual uniformed law enforcement officers are only required at sites where a traffic lane is closed.

"It's a pain, but you know at some point you learn to live with it and it's all in the name of progress," driver Jeff Culbertson said.

