Gwinnett County commissioners appoint member to ethics panel

Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter is one step closer to learning his fate with the board.

On Tuesday, commissioners chose their pick to sit on an ethics panel, whose job it will be to determine what punishment, if any, Hunter should receive for his remarks about Congressman John Lewis.

Hunter called Lewis a "racist pig" on Facebook.

Hunter was not at Tuesday's meeting. Chairman Charlotte Nash said she was told he was out of town, but his absence is not stopping people from continuing to ask for his resignation at commissioners meetings.

Commissioners appointed Herman Pennamon to serve on an ethics board that will investigate Hunter. We’ve learned Pennamon is a retired community affairs director for Georgia Power.

The ethics panel is not yet complete. On top of Pennamon, the Gwinnett County District Attorney has appointed a member of the sitting grand jury, Terri Duncan, to serve on the board. Attorney David C. Will was appointed by the president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association. Two appointments are still pending, one from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia and one from Tommy Hunter.

Once the board is assembled, Hunter will have 30 days to file a response. After that, a series of hearings will be held. Then, the ethics board will make a recommendation to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, who will decide Hunter’s fate.

