Grandmother viciously attacked while shopping at Walmart

Sandra McClung will never forget her trip to Walmart, which ended in a vicious attack.

“We looked at each other for a minute and she said, 'I’m trying to get bread white b****,'” McClung said.

It began near the bread aisle when McClung said a woman nearly collided with her and then called her an offensive name.

“And I backed my buggy up and as I went around her I said, 'You’re the b****.' Think I didn’t?” McClung said.

Moments later, McClung was sucker punched in the side of her face. Then the suspect reached over her electric riding cart and continued to punch her several more times in the nose.

“The blood was going and she kept on like she was boxing so I saw I couldn’t do anything so I started hollering help, help,” McClung said.

The grandmother then said her attacker left the store, but left behind a valuable piece of evidence -- her cell phone.

“God let her drop her phone in my buggy so they can find her because God don’t like ugly, he sure don’t,” McClung said.

“I can only figure that she either was having a very bad day or she unfortunately didn’t like white people because, you know, there’s a whole lot of racial hatred in this country and it’s crazy,” McClung said.

Through it all, McClung forgives her attacker, but still has concerns about the lack of security at the store.

“My problem with Walmart is no one came to my aid and I was hollering and I hollered for a couple of minutes, 'Help, help she’s hitting me, she’s hitting me,'” McClung said.

McClung did say some employees got paper towels and water for her when she went to the front of the store after the incident.

CBS46 contacted Walmart’s corporate office and they released the following statement.

“We’re disappointed a customer would treat another customer with such disrespect. We’ll work with law enforcement as they search for the person responsible and want to wish Ms. McClung a speedy recovery.”

Atlanta police are actively looking for the attacker involved in the incident.

The victim has setup a GoFundMe page to help cover her medical expenses.

