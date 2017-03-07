Grandmother viciously attacked while shopping at Walmart

One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
Police say a man was shot in the hip in Atlanta Thursday. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.More >
While drivers may be heading to a leisure vacation this summer, road crews will still be hard at work.More >
A one-year-old who was found unresponsive at a home in northwest Atlanta has died.More >
An overturned cement truck is causing traffic delays in Alpharetta Thursday afternoon.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Microsoft claims it will be the most powerful console ever created.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
