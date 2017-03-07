Ex-Obama spokesman says Trump is cynically using the press

Former Obama administration spokesman Josh Earnest says Republican President Donald Trump is cynically using the press while relying on it to appeal to the public.

Earnest says he doesn't believe Trump wants to do away with the First Amendment but he wants the press to be nice to him. He says that's not the media's job.

Earnest made his comments Tuesday at a Harvard University forum.

He says a stark difference between Trump and Democratic former President Barack Obama is Obama relished the opportunity to marshal facts to make an argument. He says when Trump is under pressure his instinct is to create a distraction. He says that's what Trump did by accusing Obama of wiretapping his campaign.

Earnest says no president has the authority to unilaterally wiretap someone.

