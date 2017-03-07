Ex-Obama spokesman says Trump is cynically using the press

One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Microsoft claims it will be the most powerful console ever created.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta, Friday to meet with airmen, service member and their families at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. He will attend an event for Karen Handel Friday afternoon.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is accusing her democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume."More >
Georgia law requires Georgia residents to show photo identification when voting in person.More >
An officer with the Lumpkin Police Department in Stewart County is in stable condition after being shot at a gas station Monday afternoon.More >
The race to fill Tom Price's vacant congressional seat in Georgia's 6th district has become the most expensive House race in American history, and the two candidates vying for the position have received national attention throughout this close race.More >
The race to fill Tom Price's vacant congressional seat in Georgia's 6th district has become the most expensive House race in American history, and the two candidates running have received national attention for this close race.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
