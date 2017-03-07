Fundraiser started for man living in home without bathroom

It may look like almost every other home along a stretch of a Fayette County road, but walk inside and you'll quickly realize something very important is missing.

"I ain't had a bathroom before," says Walter Prayor.

He has lived in the house basically his whole life, and in-fact helped build it alongside his father and uncle in 1948. But as decades passed, so did loved ones of the now 81-year-old man.

"My father, he died out, my mother died out and just left me here by myself," says Prayor.

He says he raised his eight children here, but they're all grown up now and on their own, leaving him alone in a home that's had no renovations or modern conveniences added since it was built nearly seven decades ago.

"We just didn't have the money and we just had to put up with this," says Prayor.

That means even now in the year 2017, Prayor is still using an outhouse.

"Cold weather, you go out there, man you're freezing," says Prayor.

And what about showers?

"This is what I'm using," says Prayor as he points to a wash pan.

But the days of outhouses and baths in a bowl could soon be over, at least that's the hope with help from Habitat for Humanity.

They have a GoFundMe page set up with a goal of $20,000. They're hoping to raise a total of $30,000 to install a proper bathroom inside Prayor's home.

They say they've already raised $9,000. They're also hoping to install Central Air in the home.

