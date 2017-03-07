Sunny, windy in Atlanta on Wednesday

Plan on sunny skies in metro Atlanta on Wednesday with gusty winds.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

After a day of rain, the weather will be very nice on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Despite a strong wind, temperatures should actually reach back into the upper 60's and lower 70's during the afternoon.

Plan your day

8 AM

Sunny. 38°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Noon

Sunny. 53°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



3 PM

Sunny. 60°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



5 PM

Sunny. 59°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



7 PM

Clear. 53°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Clear. 42°. Northwest wind from 0-15 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

6:40 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Late Saturday

Weather in YOUR area

More weather

