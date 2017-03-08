Man accused of assaulting officer apprehended in Gwinnett County

The 911 calls made after a 2 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
A man accused of shooting at two officers and injuring one at a restaurant in College Park is now in police custody after being arrested Thursday morning.More >
We know the Georgia woman accused of leaking classified NSA information to an online news outlet will stay in prison until trial.More >
Police say a man was shot in the hip in Atlanta Thursday. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.More >
When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered a young black male with a gunshot wound.More >
A former CBS46 cameraman and co-founder of the award winning Mazurt Brewing Company is dead after he was found lying on the side of a road in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
Nathaniel Davonte Lopez is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony battery.More >
With children sometimes staying home alone during the summer months, DeKalb County firefighters encourage parents to make sure their children know what to do if there’s a fire in the house.More >
Police are on the lookout for a man who charged a car in the Kroger parking lot on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Monday afternoon and then jumped on the car and kicked in the windshield.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
