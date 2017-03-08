Man accused of assaulting officer apprehended in Gwinnett County

A man wanted in DeKalb County for aggravated assault on a police officer is in custody after being arrested in Lilburn.

Terryon Harris, 33, allegedly led officers on a chase that began in Doraville and eventually ended in Lilburn. Harris was wanted in Norcross on charges of attempting to elude and aggravated assault on a police officer.

"I am very proud of how well this incident went. Our officer did everything right, resulting in the apprehension of a wanted suspect." said Doraville Police Chief John King.

Harris is now also facing charges in Doraville for fleeing and eluding, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving.

