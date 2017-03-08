Eight women removed from home, alleged trafficker arrested

One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
Nearly 400 people packed a town hall meeting Thursday night to voice their concerns about high property tax bills recently received by Fulton County home owners.
Police say a man was shot in the hip in Atlanta Thursday. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.
While drivers may be heading to a leisure vacation this summer, road crews will still be hard at work.
A one-year-old who was found unresponsive at a home in northwest Atlanta has died.
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.
