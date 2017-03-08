Eight women removed from home, alleged trafficker arrested

Sandy Springs police arrested a man accused of human trafficking on Tuesday.

They removed eight women from the house after one of them called 911 looking for help to get out and arrested Kenndric Roberts.

The woman who called 911 told the dispatcher she met the suspect on a site that connects women with wealthy men for "sugar daddy dating."

Kenndric Roberts, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. at a home on Strauss Lane in Sandy Springs. He has been charged with false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

"I’m in a really bad situation and I need to get out," the 20-year-old told the dispatcher.

She says she met Roberts on the social media site SeekingArrangement.com, which connects women with wealthy men. The caller said she was brought there to dance for money, and had even been forced to get plastic surgery.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a total of eight women inside. The women have all been removed from the residence. Four were referred to victim services and the other four are with friends or family.

"What we believe was happening is these women were basically lured there with a promise of either financial help or a modeling career or some kind of career advancement," said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham.

He said the current charges are related to the one woman who called with the complaint. Police are interviewing the other women and said additional charges could be coming.

Neighbors were stunned to learn about the allegations.

"We have seen a lot of movement of cars, a lot of cars coming in and out," said the president of the homeowners association for the neighborhood, Mark Feinberg. "I just spoke to our management company and they were talking about that there was a shift of cars coming in between 5 p.m.in the afternoon to about 2 a.m. at night.”

CBS46 learned the house is a rental property and Roberts wasn't the official renter, but knows the true renter. CBS46 tried to reach out to the owners of the home, Lawrence Bircoll and Andrea Jaron, but no one answered.

"It can happen in any neighborhood in our area," said Feinberg.

The FBI is offering assistance in the investigation.

Roberts is expected to make his first appearance at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

Seeking Arrangement released their own statement Wednesday night saying, in part, they were just learning about the story "along with the rest of the world."

At this time, we are conducting our own internal research and currently have no additional information. SeekingArrangement.com is a dating platform intended to be used to connect people interested in mutually beneficial relationships. We do not condone any illegal activity, and take active measures to protect the integrity of both our site and our members. As always, we intend to cooperate fully with the authorities on any investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.