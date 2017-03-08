Separate crashes on SB I-75 in Cobb County back traffic up for miles

Commuters headed into the city of Atlanta from Cobb County had to pack their patience Wednesday morning as two separate crashes on southbound I-75 had traffic backed up for miles.

A multi-vehicle crash just north of the SR 120 loop or North Marietta Parkway blocked four of five lanes for about two hours. Traffic was backed up north of the Chastain Road exit as a result. That crash happened around 6 a.m.

It is unclear if any injuries were sustained.

Another accident involving an overturned truck caused a fuel spill on southbound I-75 near the I-285 interchange. That crash had traffic backed up north of Delk Road but the roadway has since cleared and drivers are moving through the area.

It is unclear what caused the fuel spill.

