Separate crashes on SB I-75 in Cobb County back traffic up for miles

Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
The Fulton County Board of Elections has made a number of changes to where voters can cast their ballot in the special election set for June 20.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.More >
