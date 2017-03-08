Former middle school teacher sentenced for molestation, sexual assault

The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
The 911 calls made after a 2 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
A man accused of shooting at two officers and injuring one at a restaurant in College Park is now in police custody after being arrested Thursday morning.More >
We know the Georgia woman accused of leaking classified NSA information to an online news outlet will stay in prison until trial.More >
Police say a man was shot in the hip in Atlanta Thursday. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.More >
