Former middle school teacher sentenced for molestation, sexual assault

A former teacher in the Floyd County School district has been sentenced after being found guilty of using social media to message obscene photos to a student.

According the Rome News-Tribune, 28 year-old Anthony Hicks, a former teacher at Pepperell Middle School in Floyd County, was sentenced to 15 years in prison along with 55 years of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to child molestation and sexual assault.

An investigation revealed that Hicks used social media and text messages to communicate with a student under 16 in February, 2016. The Rome News-Tribune also reports that Hicks sent a picture of his genitalia to a student as well as coerced a student to send nude photos to him, prosecutors said.

The victims were 12 and 13 years old.

