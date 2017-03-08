Fatal crash closes EB I-20 in Carroll County - CBS46 News

Fatal crash closes EB I-20 in Carroll County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
CARROLL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A fatal multi-vehicle crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Highway 27 in Carroll County Wednesday morning but the roadway has since reopened.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

George Echols, 73, of Smyrna was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46