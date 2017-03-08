Woodstock Police arrest man after finding woman's body in apartment

A North Georgia man has been charged with killing a woman who was found dead in her apartment.

Officers were dispatched to Alta Ridgewalk Apartments on Friday afternoon in response to a report that a deceased person was in the unit.

Woodstock Police have arrested Michael Russell, 41, of Ringgold and charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and false imprisonment, according to spokesperson Brittany Duncan.

Spokesperson Duncan said the case appears to be a case of domestic violence, as the victim and suspect were in a relationship.

Russell has been transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

