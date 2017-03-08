Emory's Liver Transplant Program ranks high in U.S., Georgia

Emory's Liver Transplant Program is one of the top programs in the nation as well as the state of Georgia.

According to data from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR), the program ranked second in the nation and first in the state. SRTR releases its report semiannually, comparing adult liver transplant centers across the nation by survival of one year with a functioning graft.

Emory is one of the busiest liver transplant programs in the country, performing 142 adult liver transplants in 2016's calendar year.

"We are incredibly proud of our transplant team and the world-class care that is given to our liver transplant patients every day," says Joseph Magliocca, MD, associate professor of surgery in the Division of Transplantation, and surgical director of liver transplantation at Emory.

The center performed its first HIV-positive kidney transplant from an HIV-positive deceased donor om February. It was also the first of its kind in Georgia.

