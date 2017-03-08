Cobb County responds to "profane and bigoted" social media post

Cobb County school officials condemned a student's social media post they called "profane" and "bigoted" after an investigation was opened into the post earlier this week.

The racially-charged social media post was brought to the attention of officials at North Cobb High School, according to a spokesperson with Cobb County Schools. Police confirmed the person involved was a student but wouldn't comment on any disciplinary measures due to privacy laws.

The student who posted the message allegedly posted he wished he could've "personally assassinated President Abraham Lincoln for freeing African-Americans from slavery." The message was posted on Snapchat, leaving students at the school on edge. In the post, the student also allegedly declared their hatred for African-American people and talked about genocide.

A parent told CBS46 they feel they're being kept in the dark. The school said the administration is answering any questions from parents who call.

A spokesperson said, "The administration met with the student leadership team before school to discuss any issues and answer questions/concerns. Those students will talk with their classmates."

The email sent from Principal Bucky Horton Wednesday morning is provided below, which was criticized by some:

“We are aware of the inappropriate social media posting. We are investigating the matter. “All is well and we are moving forward with our school day.”

Thursday morning, CBS46 obtained the letter Cobb County High School officials planned to send to parents and students.

Dear North Cobb High School Family, As the administrative team at North Cobb, we want to assure you that the investigation continues into the offensive social media post that circulated within our school this week. The North Cobb High School administration and staff does not condone this type of profane and bigoted behavior in our school. The message was deplorable and we denounce everything about it. We take this matter very seriously and we are addressing it in accordance with Cobb County School District policies and procedures. In the midst of this disturbing behavior, we have also witnessed many students adhering to the high moral standards we uphold as the Warrior Nation. They have shown amazing resolve to not let hate into our school. We are North Cobb and we will continue to celebrate our diversity and support one another. We will use this as an opportunity to remind ourselves why we are here and that we, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion. This must be a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment. In the future, please share any information relating to possible acts against our students or our community. Tell your child to pass along what they know to school police, and an administrator, a trusted teacher or a school counselor. As always, we are committed to keeping you updated with facts and information related to your child’s safety and security. Sincerely, North Cobb High School Administration

Cobb officials said they'll have a few additional officers on campus on Friday due to the rumor of a threat.

