Education Trust names Georgia State top performing institution for black students

The first African-American enrolled at Georgia State University in 1962, and 45 years later the university leads the nation in graduating black students.

In the published report, Georgia State is ranked first in the nation in graduation-rates for black students. It notes that Georgia State is one of only 10 universities where the graduation rates for black students is equal to or higher than graduation rates for white students.

In an interview with the Georgia State University Hub, the university’s vice president for enrollment management and student success made the following comment:

Georgia State University is committed to the idea that students from all backgrounds can graduate at high and comparable rates. As the latest research from the Education Trust confirms, we can achieve this goal. At Georgia State, race no longer is a predictor of who graduates and who does not.

The report found that although more black students are enrolling in four-year colleges and universities than ever before, only 41 percent of the students who start college as first-time, full-time freshmen earn a bachelor's degree from those institutions. That rate is 22 percentage points below that of their white peers.

