2 arrested, accused of stealing from unlocked cars in Paulding County

Two men have been arrested after being accused of stealing from unlocked cars in Paulding County.

There were seven separate instances where the men allegedly stole from unlocked cars early on Jan. 22, according to authorities.

The incidents occurred in the Seven Hills Subdivision and Park at Cedarcrest Subdivision in the northern part of the county.

Police say the two men also stole from an open garage and allegedly stole a gun.

Jamel Cole, 20, was arrested and charged with burglary, entering an auto and financial transaction card fraud.

Marlin Nichols, 19, was arrested and charged with entering an auto and financial transaction card fraud.

