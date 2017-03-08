Part of Alpharetta Highway closed in Roswell - CBS46 News

Part of Alpharetta Highway closed in Roswell

By WGCL Digital Team
ROSWELL, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say part of Alpharetta Highway is closed in Roswell.

Alpharetta Highway is closed from Hembree Road to Elkins Road due to a water main break.

Officials ask that you avoid the area until further notice.

