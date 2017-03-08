Atlanta celebrates 'International Women's Day'

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon in Buckhead Wednesday afternoon in honor of International Women’s day.
The luncheon, which was at Swan Coach House, had speakers who focused on three main topics--equal pay, reproductive rights and an end to domestic violence.
Those who participated in “A Day Without Women” wore red, called out from work and only spent money at local businesses owned by women.
This protest was organized by the same people who organized the women’s march a day after President Trump’s inauguration.
Multiple schools have had to close due to the number of women who called out.
A march is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Candler Park.
