With sod in place, Suntrust Park appears ready for baseball

The Atlanta Braves opened up Suntrust Park to members of the media Wednesday morning, two days after crews completed installation of sod that will serve as the team's playing surface. The sod was grown on a farm in Foley, Alabama and shipped north to Atlanta over the weekend.

"When the green grass got in, it's that pivotal moment when we knew it's real, and it's really happening, and it's right around the corner," said Braves VP of Business Derek Schiller.

"You feel a great deal of pride," he said. "Because you're not quite at the finish line yet (of the stadium's construction), but you're getting very close."

Suntrust Park is expected to see a sellout crowd of 41,000 on its regular season opening night, April 14 against the San Diego Padres. That game will be preceded by two "soft open" events: a March 31 exhibition game against the New York Yankees (open only to season ticket holders), and a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers on April 8.

