PETA calls for strong penalties for man accused of repeatedly harming horses

PETA sent a letter to Fulton County officials calling for strong penalties for a man accused of repeatedly harming horses.

Branden Fulton was charged with animal cruelty after police found several dead and malnourished horses on his farm in July 2016, and was also accused of failing to give his horses food and water as recently as February.

Fulton was also accused of leaving a horse in a trailer for nearly seven hours in 2012 and not getting the proper permit to build a fence in 2014.

PETA says Fulton should be banned from owning animals for as long as possible -- if convicted -- and should have any animals taken away immediately.

The letter was sent to the Fulton County Animal Services Field Services Director, the Georgia Department of Agriculture Equine Health Manager and the Fulton County District Attorney.

The entire letter is provided below:

March 8, 2017 To: Field Services Director Tim Poorman, Fulton County Animal Services Equine Health Manager Mat Thompson, Georgia Department of Agriculture The Honorable Paul Howard Jr., Fulton County District Attorney From: Kristin Rickman, Cruelty Casework Associate Manager, PETA Re: Continued concerns about horses in custody of Fulton County resident Brandon Fulton Your urgent attention is respectfully requested. PETA headquarters continues to receive inquiries from people concerned about the horses evidently remaining in the custody of Fulton County resident Brandon Fulton of Butner Road. He currently faces a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after authorities reportedly discovered four dead and decaying horses on his property in 2016. A number of malnourished animals were allegedly seized from his custody at that time. As those charges await adjudication, news sources indicate that Fulton has acquired additional horses and that in early February, he was charged for failing to provide them with water. In fact, public records indicate that since 2011, he has been cited numerous times for failing to provide horses in his custody with food, water, and humane care. If the aforementioned records and allegations are accurate, then Fulton has repeatedly demonstrated a stark unwillingness or inability to meet fundamental duties of animal custodianship. We respectfully request that horses currently in his care or custody be immediately seized, as provided for by § 4-13-4 of the Humane Care for Equines Act. We also ask that if convicted, he be prohibited from owning or harboring animals for as long as possible (a common provision in such cases). Please know that we stand ready to secure experts to testify, as needed. Thank you for your time and consideration and for the difficult work that you do. May we hear from your respective agencies very soon? Sincerely, Kristin Rickman

Cruelty Casework Associate Manager

Cruelty Investigations Department

