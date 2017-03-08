Report: Dallas Cowboys to release Tony Romo Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to release quarterback Tony Romo on Thursday, according to ESPN.com.

The reported move isn't a surprise after Romo lost his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott last season.

After going undrafted in the 2003 NFL draft, Romo has played all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys and became their all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

