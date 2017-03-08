2 Sprint stores burglarized in Atlanta

Police say two Sprint stores were burglarized in Atlanta on March 8.

Officers responded to the store in the 1900 block of Peachtree Road NE after the alarm went off.

Police say the front glass was broken and several cabinet and drawers were opened. However, nothing was actually taken from the store, according to authorities.

Police say a similar incident occurred at another Sprint Store in the 800 block of Peacthree Street.

