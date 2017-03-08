Katt Williams ordered to pay $86K after alleged assault on supply store clerk

Comedian Katt Williams has been ordered to pay more than $86,000 in a civil case after being accused of assaulting a pool supply store clerk in 2016.

Williams was arrested on battery charges after an incident in Hall County where police say he had a verbal altercation with the clerk that escalated when Williams allegedly threw an object and punched the employee.

"What I understand is some racial statement was made...which set him off and his statement was, 'Are you kidding me, this is the last day of Black History Month and you're going to say something like that to me," said William Briggs at the time, who is Williams' attorney.

In the civil case, Williams was ordered on March 8 to pay the following:

$6,500 for medical expenses.

$13,000 for pain and suffering.

$13,000 for intentional infliction of emotional distress, fright and anxiety.

$54,000 in punitive damages.

In addition to the incident at the pool supply store, Williams was also accused of hitting a restaurant owner with a salt shaker, assaulting a group of women and stealing their phones, holding his bodyguard hostage and getting into a fight with a teenager.

He was ultimately banned from Hall County.

