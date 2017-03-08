Cold start, warm afternoon in Atlanta Thursday

Expect a spectacular Thursday in Atlanta with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 70's.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

It'll start cold in metro Atlanta on Thursday, so grab the jacket on your way to work! However, despite the cold start, temperatures will jump into the 70's in the afternoon with plenty of sun.

Plan your day

8 AM

Sunny. 43°. Southeast wind from 0-5 mph.



Noon

Sunny. 69°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



3 PM

Sunny. 75°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



5 PM

Sunny. 73°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



7 PM

Clear. 66°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



11 PM

Clear. 56°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Thursday

6:41 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Friday

