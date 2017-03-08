School bus crash in Forsyth County

A school bus carrying several South Forsyth High School girls' track team members was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, a second bus behind the bus was hit by a pick up truck.

Twenty-nine students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The team was headed to Creekview High School.

No injuries were reported from the accident. The students were transferred to another bus.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.