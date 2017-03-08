Morehouse professor retires after nearly 60 years at school

A local professor is about to end nearly 60 years with the same school.

At the age of 16, Dr. Tobe Johnson was smart enough to go to Morehouse College. Johnson left the college and went to military, serving in Japan. Four years later he came back to earn a bachelor's degree.

The political science professor wanted to earn his doctorate but southern segregation put up a hurdle to staying local for the higher degree. The state of Alabama gave Johnson a stipend to attend Columbia University, and after graduating he returned to Morehouse.

Johnson will hang up his syllabus June 30. He says retirement could include finishing a book, vacationing in Alaska or Europe and possibly teaching a political science class at Morehouse part-time.

