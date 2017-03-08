Couple loses land line for weeks

Pat Seabrooks must have a land line telephone in her home.

The Decatur woman needs it for work and because she wears a heart monitor. It was never an issue until a month ago when an AT&T cable installer switched Pat's TV and internet service.

Pat and her husband told the installer to leave their land line intact. But the phone was disconnected, and despite weeks of calling AT&T, the couple couldn't get their service restored.

That's when Pat decided she'd Better Call Harry.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.