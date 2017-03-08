AAA says young millennials worst behaved drivers

Brandon Coleman is a 26 year old millennial.

"We have to post, we have snap, we have to Insta, we have to Facebook it's just a part of who we are and we want the world to be connected to our everyday activities," Coleman said.

So it's not surprising the AAA Foundation found that 19 to 24 year olds were nearly twice as likely to have sent or typed a text or email while driving.

"It doesn't exactly surprise me but I think I've seen those same behaviors in my parents or my friends parents," 21-year-old Kathryn Wurst said.

The study also found 19 to 24 year olds were 1.4 times as likely to have driven 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

"That's a significant number particularly when you look at recent stats are showing the number of fatalities and crashes are increasing on our roadways," AAA spokesperson Garrett Townsend said.

Townsend says this behavior must change.

"People really have to change the way they think about driving and focus on the task of driving and all other things need to be put aside," Townsend said.

But how do you get a connected millennial to do that?

"So I think what to stop millennials from careless driving is to you know as they keep raising the premiums will make people think twice about how they drive and pay attention to what they are doing," Coleman said.

"I think it's all about having a purpose for your life," 23-year-old Brent Moulder said. "Like for me I have a life to live so I don't want to screw it up by just getting in a car and doing something stupid."

