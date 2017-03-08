PD: Hungry homeless man gets hamburgers, tips officer to drug sales

Authorities in Rabun County said they arrested a man with this meth in his car. (SOURCE: Deputies)

A hungry homeless man turned into a tipster after an act of kindness from a sheriff's deputy, Rabun County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Sheriff's deputies said they arrested Frank James Sheldon, 31, and charged him with distribution of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a homeless man said he saw him selling drugs behind his job. Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton Police Department, and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement all assisted in the arrest.

It all started when a sheriff's deputy saw the homeless man and asked him what he could do to help him. He asked for food, so the officer went into a nearby restaurant to buy him some food.

The sheriff's office said, while he ate, the homeless man told him he saw an employee of a fast food restaurant was selling drugs from his car. Authorities said the acted on the homeless man's tip and approached Sheldon. On searching his car, they said they found 8 bags of meth, worth $220, packaged for distribution deputies said.

Sheldon was transported to the Rabun County Detention Center.

